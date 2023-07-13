INDIGNITY
No one would ever be able to identify the chipped beef.
INDIGNITY VOL. 3, NO. 115
6 hr ago
•
Joe MacLeod
and
Tom Scocca
5
Indignity Morning Podcast No. 106: Lots of terrible things going on out there.
Listen now (4 min) | EASY LISTENING DEP’T.
14 hr ago
•
Tom Scocca
Jonathan Chait declares independence from facts: INDIGNITY VOL. 3, NO. 114
THE WORST THING WE READ™
Jul 12
•
Tom Scocca
15
Indignity Morning Podcast No. 105: Speaking of poisoned things.
Listen now (4 min) | EASY LISTENING DEP’T.
Jul 12
•
Tom Scocca
INDIGNITY VOL. 3, NO. 113: Ethics by the book.
CLASS CONSCIOUSNESS DEP'T.
Jul 12
•
Tom Scocca
1
Indignity Morning Podcast No. 104: The logic of carceralism.
Listen now (4 min) | EASY LISTENING DEP’T.
Jul 11
•
Tom Scocca
INDIGNITY VOL. 3, NO. 112: Poor Sports.
MEDIA RELATIONS DEP'T.
Jul 10
•
Tom Scocca
3
Indignity Morning Podcast No. 103: The Wall Street Journal editorial page is here to tell you not to get excited.
Listen now (3 min) | EASY LISTENING DEP’T.
Jul 10
•
Tom Scocca
Indignity Vol. 3, No. 111
SUMMER FRIDAYS DEP'T.
Jul 7
•
Joe MacLeod
and
Tom Scocca
Indignity Morning Podcast No. 102: Picking up the tab.
Listen now (5 min) | EASY LISTENING DEP’T.
Jul 7
•
Tom Scocca
Indignity Morning Podcast No. 101: Obtrusive and intrusive. [REPOST]
Listen now (6 min) | EASY LISTENING DEP’T.
Jul 7
•
Tom Scocca
INDIGNITY VOL. 3, NO. 110: Swelter in place.
COLUMN DEP'T.
Jul 6
•
Joe MacLeod
and
Tom Scocca
2
