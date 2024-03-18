INDIGNITY
INDIGNITY MORNING PODCAST
Indignity Morning Podcast No. 239: Remember the big debate in Congress about our war in Niger?
0:00
-7:13

Indignity Morning Podcast No. 239: Remember the big debate in Congress about our war in Niger?

EASY LISTENING DEP’T.
Tom Scocca
Mar 18, 2024
Share
Transcript

No transcript...

Share

0 Comments
INDIGNITY
INDIGNITY MORNING PODCAST
Tom Scocca reads you the newspaper.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Email mobile setup link
Appears in episode
Tom Scocca
Recent Episodes
7:00
Indignity Morning Podcast No. 238: Forever over the horizon.
  
Tom Scocca
5:55
Indignity Morning Podcast No. 237: A sort of Brexit vibe.
  
Tom Scocca
6:46
Indignity Morning Podcast No. 236: Speaking of insincerity.
  
Tom Scocca
5:33
Indignity Morning Podcast No. 235: A murky, slightly out-of-register package of newspaper photographs.
  
Tom Scocca
5:40
Indignity Morning Podcast No. 234: Ignorance and arrogance.
  
Tom Scocca
6:34
Indignity Morning Podcast No. 233: How are the vibes?
  
Tom Scocca
 and 
Joe MacLeod
5:34
Indignity Morning Podcast No. 231: Running with the mob.
  
Tom Scocca