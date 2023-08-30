GOOD EVENING! We mentioned that our return to regular publication from Covid interruption might be a little uneven. Your editor is feeling better than before, but chose to take a long nap in lieu of writing an item for today. I did, however, see enough of the weather yesterday to get back to reviewing it. Onward! Gradually.

WEATHER REVIEWS

New York City, August 28

★★★ The spells of bright sunshine were so brief as to be confusing amid otherwise unshakeable clouds. Outside was cool and damp; if breathing wasn't easy, it wasn't the air's fault. The shades of gray overhead momentarily sharpened into whites and blues, like a lenticular trick picture being tilted. The shadow of the roofline appeared on a blank wall, then disappeared again. The blue jays screamed so loudly they drowned out whatever it was that they might have been mad at. A lanternfly fluttered skyward with impunity. Near six in the evening, the sheet of gray slowly pulled away, revealing stretched-out hooks of white cirrus above it. Ten minutes later, the covers were back in place.

EASY LISTENING DEP’T.

The Indignity Morning Podcast now features a transcript, and we think, for the first time, a Transcript Bot got the host’s name right. [Beta].

VISUAL CONSCIOUSNESS DEP’T.

Summer Flowers

SANDWICH RECIPES DEP’T.

WE PRESENT INSTRUCTIONS for the assembly of select sandwiches from Handy Household Hints and Recipes, compiled by Mattie Lee Wehrley. Published in 1916, this book is in the Public Domain and available at archive.org for the delectation of all.

Fruit Meat for Lunch Box.

Mix together half a pound each of seedless raisins, stoned dates, pitted prunes, and figs, a quarter of a pound each of almonds and Brazil nuts, and a pound of pecan meats. Put them through the meat chopper, add the juice of two oranges and knead the mixture well, pack in cans and slice down, using as a sandwich filling or in place of cold meat.

Ham and Olive Sandwich.

One cup chopped ham; six olives, chopped fine; one tablespoon butter; one teaspoon mustard; one teaspoon of vinegar; one teaspoon minced parsley. Mix all to a paste and spread between thin slices of white or rye bread.

If you decide to prepare and attempt to enjoy a sandwich inspired by this offering, kindly send a picture to us at indignity@indignity.net.

