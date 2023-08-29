Indignity Morning Podcast No. 134: Slight uptick.

Share this postIndignity Morning Podcast No. 134: Slight uptick.indignity.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesOtherAug 29 • 6MIndignity Morning Podcast No. 134: Slight uptick.EASY LISTENING DEP’T.just nowShare this postIndignity Morning Podcast No. 134: Slight uptick.indignity.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesOther 1×0:00-6:09Open in playerListen on);Substack AppDownload MP3Get a private RSS link for listeningSubscribe to INDIGNITY to get a private link for listening in your favorite podcast player. Learn about RSS.SubscribeAudio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.Appears in this episodeTom ScoccaTom Scocca reads you the newspaper.SubscribeEpisode detailsCommentsTranscriptShareSubscribeShare this postIndignity Morning Podcast No. 134: Slight uptick.indignity.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesOtherSharePrevious