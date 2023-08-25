RECAP DEP’T.

YESTERDAY’S MR. WRONG [paywalled] post contained an error in the profit/loss math for Jury Duty per deim versus expenses. Each of two cups of coffee purchased with a Dunkin’ Donuts (DD) gift card were accompanied by a tip of one dollar, which I forgot to count, bringing the net gain down to $77.81. Mr. Wrong regrets the error, and also continues to regret the lunch choice of a hot turkey sandwich, inexplicably served without gravy, but with a side of overcooked broccoli, on Day Two of Jury Duty service.

ADDITIONAL OBSERVATIONS: Nobody took off their hat in the courtroom. One guy wore what I think was a non-ironic baseball hat with JESUS stuff on it, like JESUS IS GOOD or something. I didn’t study it because I think the whole point was to attract attention. I remember lotsa times seeing the bailiffs in court rooms I have been in (no comment on as to why, I have the right to non-self-incrimination) and they made people take off their hats. I also recall seeing clips of that “Hulk Hogan trial,” way back in the year 2016, when you used to have to take off your hat in court and that slob wore a doo-rag like he’d wear on wrasslin’, and the judge let him keep it on even though he was supposed to be appearing in a Court of Law as Terry Gene Bollea and not as Hulk Hogan. Rigged!

There were signs all over about NO CELL PHONES IN COURT and everybody used their cell phones whenever there was a lull in the proceedings. The only time we didn’t use our cell phones was when the Clerk took ’em away in the Jury Room and put them in plastic bags.

Additional observations I forgot to Observe and Report:

PocketCop.

“ Pockybook .” I haven’t heard a straight-up old-school Baltimoreism in awhile, so when somebody on the stand testified about a “pockybook,” I had to smile. Pocketbook.

The judge told us to listen to the testimony of people and treat it like evidence which can be equal to facts and tangible evidence unless we thought the person testifying was a liar.

Stewart's in Schroon Lake, NY

SANDWICH RECIPES DEP’T.

WE PRESENT INSTRUCTIONS for the assembly of select sandwiches from Handy Household Hints and Recipes, compiled by Mattie Lee Wehrley. Published in 1916, this book is in the Public Domain and available at archive.org for the delectation of all.

Peanut Sandwich.

Chop the meats very fine, or put through a coffee mill, salt to taste and add a little sherry or port wine to make a thick paste. This is much better than the peanut butter, which can be purchased already prepared.

Club Sandwiches.

Cut the bread one-half inch thick, toast a delicate brown and butter it slightly. Lay thin slices of chicken on the toast, then a crisp leaf of lettuce, a few strips of very thin broiled bacon, and a little mayonnaise dressing. Cover with another slice of toast, and serve at once.

New Sandwiches.

Philadelphia cream cheese mixed with cucumber and onion (which has marinated for an hour or more) and French dressing.

If you decide to prepare and attempt to enjoy a sandwich inspired by this offering, kindly send a picture to us at indignity@indignity.net.

