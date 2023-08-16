RANKED LISTS DEP’T.

Things the Cat Has Decided to Be Annoying by Deliberately Knocking to the Floor During the Household Covid Outbreak, Ranked

IN ORDER OF annoyingness, so far:

4. Bottle of Extra-Strength Tylenol (100 caplet size)

3. Blister pack of Paxlovid (half-unused)

2. Dose cup from the top of the NyQuil bottle

1. Pulse oximeter (batteries popped out and rolled away under the furniture)

Indignity will resume a full publication schedule someday in the near or medium-near future. Look for the MR. WRONG column in your mailboxes tomorrow, as usual, though!

Thank you for your patience.

EASY LISTENING DEP’T.

The Indignity Morning Podcast remains suspended until sometime after your host regains the physical ability to speak.

SANDWICH RECIPES DEP’T.

WE PRESENT INSTRUCTIONS for the assembly of select sandwiches from French Cook Book for American Families, by Xavier Raskin. Published in 1922, this book is in the Public Domain and available at archive.org for the delectation of all.

LETTUCE SANDWICHES: Place dry, tender lettuce leaves between buttered slices of bread. Spread each leaf with a little Mayonnaise, trim off the crusts, and cut sandwich into triangulars.

CLUB SANDWICH: Arrange crisp lettuce leaves between buttered slices of bread, and add any of the following, thoroughly cold: a broiled slice of bacon, a fried egg turned over, or a poached egg. Spread with a little Mayonnaise and cut into shape as above. Occasionally a thin slice of white chicken meat is substituted for bacon.

WINDSOR SANDWICH: Cut into small pieces some cooked white chicken meat, and as much boiled lean ham or pickled tongue. Pound these to a paste, adding 2 or 3 anchovies. Rub through a sieve, then mix with a little Mayonnaise. Arrange crisp lettuce leaves between buttered slices of bread and spread mixture over leaves. Cut into shape as above.

If you decide to prepare and attempt to enjoy a sandwich inspired by this offering, kindly send a picture to us at indignity@indignity.net.

MARKETING DEP'T.

19 FOLKTALES collects a series of timeless tales of canny animals, foolish people, monsters, magic, ambition, adventure, glory, failure, inexorable death, and ripe fruits and vegetables. Written by Tom Scocca and richly illustrated by Jim Cooke, these fables stand at the crossroads of wisdom and absurdity.

PURCHASE "19 FOLKTALES" TODAY!

HMM WEEKLY MINI-ZINE, Subject: GAME SHOW, Joe MacLeod’s account of his Total Experience of a Journey Into Television, expanded from the original published account found here at Hmm Daily. The special MINI ZINE features other viewpoints related to an appearance on, at, and inside the teevee game show Who Wants to Be A Millionaire. Your $20 plus shipping and tax helps fund The Brick House collective, a Publishing Concern featuring a globally diverse set of publishers doing their own thing, with interesting items and publications available for purchase at SHOPULA.

GET THE MINI-ZINE NOW!

Thanks for reading INDIGNITY, a general-interest publication for a discerning and self-selected audience. We depend on your support!