WEATHER REVIEWS

New York City, July 27, 2023

★★ Washed-out white clouds drifted on washed-out blue above the crushing heat. The doves and sparrows fluttered and hopped from branch to branch without leaving the shade. The air conditioner was tiresome and uncomfortable but sitting outside was worse; there was no way to get at a pleasant angle toward any of it. The bedroom got hot in the brief time it took to keep the cat locked away from stealing the humans' dinner. Low slate-gray evening clouds slid over higher ones, revealing and covering glowing vistas of cloud-towers beyond. The breeze was a thing that moved the flag on the school flagpole, not any source of variety or relief. Honey locust petals fell, joining their fellows to trace the uneven sidewalk joints and the gutter in bright green. The moon, now gibbous, was touched with pink. An airplane, tiny as a misfired staple and bright white, slipped into view above and behind the purple piles of cloud in the east. After storytime, the tapping of rain came down through the bathroom air vent, followed by thunder louder than the air conditioner and then the full splat of water, in sheets, against the living-room windows.

WE PRESENT INSTRUCTIONS for the assembly of select sandwiches from "Dame Curtsey's" Book of Recipes, by Ellye Howell Glover, Author of “Dame Curtsey’s” Book of Novel Entertainments, etc. Published in 1909, this book is in the Public Domain and available at archive.org for the delectation of all.

Shrimp Sandwiches

SHELL clean a pint of shrimps, chop very fine, add one and a half tablespoonfuls of lemon juice and three tablespoonfuls of oil mayonnaise. Spread between buttered folds of white bread.

Mock Crab Sandwiches

TO half a cupful of grated cheese add four tablespoonfuls of creamed butter, half a teaspoonful each of salt, paprika, and mustard, one teaspoonful of anchovy paste and vinegar, and two tablespoonfuls of chopped olives. Spread between rounds of white bread.

Salmon Sandwiches

DRAIN the oil from a can of salmon, remove the skin and bones, and mash the fish very fine. Add to it the yolks of six hard-boiled eggs pressed through a potato ricer, half a teaspoonful of salt, one-fourth teaspoonful of paprika, two tablespoonfuls lemon juice, two tablespoonfuls chopped parsley, and half a cupful of boiled salad dressing. Spread between folds of white or entire wheat bread.

19 FOLKTALES collects a series of timeless tales of canny animals, foolish people, monsters, magic, ambition, adventure, glory, failure, inexorable death, and ripe fruits and vegetables. Written by Tom Scocca and richly illustrated by Jim Cooke, these fables stand at the crossroads of wisdom and absurdity.

HMM WEEKLY MINI-ZINE, Subject: GAME SHOW, Joe MacLeod’s account of his Total Experience of a Journey Into Television, expanded from the original published account found here at Hmm Daily. The special MINI ZINE features other viewpoints related to an appearance on, at, and inside the teevee game show Who Wants to Be A Millionaire. Your $20 plus shipping and tax helps fund The Brick House collective, a Publishing Concern featuring a globally diverse set of publishers doing their own thing, with interesting items and publications available for purchase at SHOPULA.

