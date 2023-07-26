IN MEMORIAM DEP'T.

Sinead O'Connor, 1966–2023

SHE DISDAINED THE national anthem, then she disparaged the Pope, to say nothing of disrespecting the protocols that controlled pop celebrity and access to network television. She was correct on the merits, on all accounts, so she never stopped having to pay for it.

JAWS OF SCANDAL DEP'T.

President Joe Biden's dog Commander is seen on a balcony at the White House in Washington, DC. (Photo by Elizabeth Frantz for The Washington Post via Getty Images)

Joe Biden, Bad Pet Owner

COMMANDER, THE GERMAN shepherd that Joe Biden brought to the White House in late 2021 to replace Major, the White House German shepherd that had been biting people, is now also biting people, the New York Post reported on its front page yesterday. The New York Times picked up the news in today's edition, though only on page A14.

Citing "internal Secret Service records reviewed by The Post"—or in the Times' case, "emails obtained by Judicial Watch, a Washington-based conservative group"—the stories descrie a half-dozen or more incidents of biting, mostly against Secret Service agents. One agent reportedly had to be treated at a hospital, and another suffered a bite that broke the skin.