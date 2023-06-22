Indignity Morning Podcast No. 93: The ad does not say.

Share this postIndignity Morning Podcast No. 93: The ad does not say.indignity.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesOtherJun 22 • 4MIndignity Morning Podcast No. 93: The ad does not say.EASY LISTENING DEP’T.Jun 221Share this postIndignity Morning Podcast No. 93: The ad does not say.indignity.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesOther 1×0:00-3:30Open in playerListen on);Substack AppDownload MP3Get a private RSS link for listeningSubscribe to INDIGNITY to get a private link for listening in your favorite podcast player. Learn about RSS.SubscribeAudio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.Appears in this episodeTom ScoccaTom Scocca reads you the newspaper.SubscribeEpisode detailsCommentsShareThe Indignity Morning Podcast is also available via the Apple and Spotify platforms.Subscribe1Share this postIndignity Morning Podcast No. 93: The ad does not say.indignity.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesOtherShare