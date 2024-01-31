Share this postIndignity Morning Podcast No. 209: What is the news?indignity.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherINDIGNITY MORNING PODCASTIndignity Morning Podcast No. 209: What is the news?Share this postIndignity Morning Podcast No. 209: What is the news?indignity.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther1×0:00-6:36Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.Indignity Morning Podcast No. 209: What is the news?EASY LISTENING DEP’T.Tom ScoccaJan 31, 2024Share this postIndignity Morning Podcast No. 209: What is the news?indignity.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherShareTranscriptNo transcript...ShareRefer a friendShare this discussionIndignity Morning Podcast No. 209: What is the news?indignity.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther0 CommentsINDIGNITY MORNING PODCASTTom Scocca reads you the newspaper.SubscribeListen onSubstack AppRSS FeedAppears in episodeTom ScoccaRecent Episodes4:49Indignity Morning Podcast No. 208: Team Biden seems committed.Jan 30 • Tom Scocca5:39Indignity Morning Podcast No. 207: Fog of abstractions.Jan 29 • Tom Scocca5:45Indignity Morning Podcast No. 206: Blithe indifference.Jan 26 • Tom Scocca5:38Indignity Morning Podcast No. 205: Incapable of describing basic events.Jan 25 • Tom Scocca4:43Indignity Morning Podcast No. 204: Chillingly fatuous.Jan 24 • Tom Scocca6:15Indignity Morning Podcast No. 203: Higher education. Jan 23 • Tom Scocca4:08Indignity Morning Podcast No. 202: Immeasurably far behind.Jan 22 • Tom Scocca
Indignity Morning Podcast No. 209: What is the news?