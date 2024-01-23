Share this postIndignity Morning Podcast No. 203: Higher education. indignity.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherINDIGNITY MORNING PODCASTIndignity Morning Podcast No. 203: Higher education. Share this postIndignity Morning Podcast No. 203: Higher education. indignity.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther1×0:00-6:15Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.Indignity Morning Podcast No. 203: Higher education. EASY LISTENING DEP’T.Tom ScoccaJan 23, 2024Share this postIndignity Morning Podcast No. 203: Higher education. indignity.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherShareTranscriptNo transcript...ShareRefer a friendShare this discussionIndignity Morning Podcast No. 203: Higher education. indignity.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther0 CommentsINDIGNITY MORNING PODCASTTom Scocca reads you the newspaper.SubscribeListen onSubstack AppRSS FeedAppears in episodeTom ScoccaRecent Episodes4:08Indignity Morning Podcast No. 202: Immeasurably far behind.22 hrs ago • Tom Scocca6:21Indignity Morning Podcast No. 201: An urgent desire.Jan 19 • Tom Scocca6:03Indignity Morning Podcast No. 200: A bit of a conceptual stretch.Jan 18 • Tom Scocca and Joe MacLeod6:10Indignity Morning Podcast No. 199: For whom is this Political Memo being memorandized?Jan 17 • Tom Scocca3:35Indignity Morning Podcast No. 198: The unspoken subtext.Jan 16 • Tom Scocca5:00Indignity Morning Podcast No. 197: The teens of Newark.Jan 12 • Tom Scocca3:33Indignity Morning Podcast No. 196: The standard coda.Jan 11 • Tom Scocca
Indignity Morning Podcast No. 203: Higher education.