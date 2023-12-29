Share this postIndignity Morning Podcast No. 190: Unseasonably warm.indignity.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherINDIGNITY MORNING PODCASTIndignity Morning Podcast No. 190: Unseasonably warm.Share this postIndignity Morning Podcast No. 190: Unseasonably warm.indignity.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther1×0:00-3:53Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.Indignity Morning Podcast No. 190: Unseasonably warm.EASY LISTENING DEP’T.Tom ScoccaDec 29, 2023Share this postIndignity Morning Podcast No. 190: Unseasonably warm.indignity.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherShareTranscriptNo transcript...ShareRefer a friendShare this discussionIndignity Morning Podcast No. 190: Unseasonably warm.indignity.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther0 CommentsINDIGNITY MORNING PODCASTTom Scocca reads you the newspaper.SubscribeListen onSubstack AppRSS FeedAppears in episodeTom ScoccaRecent Episodes4:52Indignity Morning Podcast No. 189: A truly mystifying piece of Times newswriting.Dec 27 • Tom Scocca5:01Indignity Morning Podcast No. 188: Planning to plan.Dec 22 • HMM DAILY and Tom Scocca4:52Indignity Morning Podcast No. 187: Bulldozed beachfront.Dec 21 • Tom Scocca4:41Indignity Morning Podcast No. 186: Billowing fiery clouds.Dec 20 • Tom Scocca4:19Indignity Morning Podcast No. 185: It'd be nice to let them have a little reunion.Dec 19 • Tom Scocca4:56Indignity Morning Podcast No. 184: Trying to change the subject.Dec 18 • Tom Scocca5:19Indignity Morning Podcast No. 183: A really attractive semi-abstract composition.Dec 15 • Tom Scocca
Indignity Morning Podcast No. 190: Unseasonably warm.