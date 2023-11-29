INDIGNITY
INDIGNITY MORNING PODCAST
Indignity Morning Podcast No. 172: We just make lots of money selling this stuff, you can't expect us to be accountable for knowing where it comes from.
0:00
-5:19
Indignity Morning Podcast No. 172: We just make lots of money selling this stuff, you can't expect us to be accountable for knowing where it comes from.
EASY LISTENING DEP’T.
Tom Scocca
Nov 29, 2023
Share
Transcript

No transcript...

Share

Refer a friend

0 Comments
INDIGNITY

INDIGNITY MORNING PODCAST

Tom Scocca reads you the newspaper.

Listen on

Substack App
Apple Podcasts
RSS Feed

Appears in episode

Tom Scocca

Recent Episodes

4:49
Indignity Morning Podcast No. 171: A problem for Joe Biden.
 • 
Tom Scocca
4:31
Indignity Morning Podcast No. 170: Irrelevant in context and sourcing.
 • 
Tom Scocca
4:33
Indignity Morning Podcast No. 169: One of the great atrocities of the last century-and-a-half of warfare.
 • 
Tom Scocca
7:54
Indignity Morning Podcast No. 168: A guy from New Jersey.
 • 
Tom Scocca
4:08
Indignity Morning Podcast No. 167: The bombing will continue.
 • 
Tom Scocca
6:25
Indignity Morning Podcast No. 166: Totally whiffed on the story.
 • 
Tom Scocca
6:13
Indignity Morning Podcast No. 165: Closer to home.
 • 
Tom Scocca