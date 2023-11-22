Indignity Morning Podcast No. 169: One of the great atrocities of the last century-and-a-half of warfare.

Share this postIndignity Morning Podcast No. 169: One of the great atrocities of the last century-and-a-half of warfare.indignity.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherNov 22 • 5MIndignity Morning Podcast No. 169: One of the great atrocities of the last century-and-a-half of warfare.EASY LISTENING DEP’T.35 mins agoShare this postIndignity Morning Podcast No. 169: One of the great atrocities of the last century-and-a-half of warfare.indignity.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther 1×0:00-4:33Open in playerListen on);Substack AppDownload MP3Get a private RSS link for listeningSubscribe to INDIGNITY to get a private link for listening in your favorite podcast player. Learn about RSS.SubscribeAudio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.Appears in this episodeTom ScoccaTom Scocca reads you the newspaper.SubscribeEpisode detailsCommentsTranscriptShareSubscribeShare this postIndignity Morning Podcast No. 169: One of the great atrocities of the last century-and-a-half of warfare.indignity.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherSharePrevious