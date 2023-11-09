Indignity Morning Podcast No. 160: The panda-loan diplomacy program and attendant merchandising opportunities.

Share this postIndignity Morning Podcast No. 160: The panda-loan diplomacy program and attendant merchandising opportunities.indignity.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherNov 9 • 5MIndignity Morning Podcast No. 160: The panda-loan diplomacy program and attendant merchandising opportunities.EASY LISTENING DEP’T.just nowShare this postIndignity Morning Podcast No. 160: The panda-loan diplomacy program and attendant merchandising opportunities.indignity.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther 1×0:00-4:34Open in playerListen on);Substack AppDownload MP3Get a private RSS link for listeningSubscribe to INDIGNITY to get a private link for listening in your favorite podcast player. Learn about RSS.SubscribeAudio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.Appears in this episodeTom ScoccaTom Scocca reads you the newspaper.SubscribeEpisode detailsCommentsTranscriptShareShare this postIndignity Morning Podcast No. 160: The panda-loan diplomacy program and attendant merchandising opportunities.indignity.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherSharePrevious