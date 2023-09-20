Indignity Morning Podcast No. 149: A little baffling.

Share this postIndignity Morning Podcast No. 149: A little baffling.indignity.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesOtherSep 20 • 5MIndignity Morning Podcast No. 149: A little baffling.EASY LISTENING DEP’T.7 hrs ago1Share this postIndignity Morning Podcast No. 149: A little baffling.indignity.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesOther 1×0:00-5:00Open in playerListen on);Substack AppDownload MP3Get a private RSS link for listeningSubscribe to INDIGNITY to get a private link for listening in your favorite podcast player. Learn about RSS.SubscribeAudio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.Appears in this episodeTom ScoccaTom Scocca reads you the newspaper.SubscribeEpisode detailsCommentsTranscriptShareSubscribe1Share this postIndignity Morning Podcast No. 149: A little baffling.indignity.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesOtherSharePrevious