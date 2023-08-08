Indignity Morning Podcast No. 124: The agony of its defeat.

Share this postIndignity Morning Podcast No. 124: The agony of its defeat.indignity.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesOtherAug 8 • 4MIndignity Morning Podcast No. 124: The agony of its defeat.EASY LISTENING DEP’T.16 hrs agoShare this postIndignity Morning Podcast No. 124: The agony of its defeat.indignity.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesOther 1×0:00-4:03Open in playerListen on);Substack AppDownload MP3Get a private RSS link for listeningSubscribe to INDIGNITY to get a private link for listening in your favorite podcast player. Learn about RSS.SubscribeAudio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.Appears in this episodeTom ScoccaTom Scocca reads you the newspaper.SubscribeEpisode detailsCommentsShareSubscribeShare this postIndignity Morning Podcast No. 124: The agony of its defeat.indignity.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesOtherShare