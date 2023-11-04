SANDWICH RECIPE DEP’T.

Mise en place for this year’s sandwich effort. Kindly disregard the potato.

Building Our Discount Halloween Candy Sandwich, 2023 Edition

LAST TIME, AS we explored the frontiers of the seasonal candy experience, we showed you how to craft a sandwich that is 100 percent pure candy. This year, we went a little more traditional and used graham crackers as the substrate or platform or whatever it’s called in the Sandwich Industry.

No Dum-Dums, no Skittles, no Starbursts

All candy ingredients were purchased at the grocery store on Nov. 1, at substantial savings. We used chocolate or chocolate-adjacent candy, no Skittles or Dum-Dums or Starbursts.

Melted Reese’s Peanut Butter Pumpkins and surrealistic Hershey’s

In a departure from our previous in-between-two-candy-bars method, we assembled graham cracker bases and then melted the mini chocolate candy bars a little in a 325-degree oven for about five minutes so we could implant other pieces of candy without having them fall off.

The Indignity Test Oven

An oddly-shaped green Ghoul’s Mix M&M’s. Scary!

Ingedients:

Peanut Ghoul’s Mix M&M’s

Peanut Butter Ghoul’s Mix M&M’s

Campfire Smores M&M’s

Charleston Chew

Snack Size Payday

Chocolatey Payday

Hershey’s with Almonds

Reese’s Peanut Butter Pumpkins

KitKat

Not used:

KitKat Birthday Cake, which we bought on accident. Ugh.

Ugh: KitKat Birthday Cake, gross.

We found “chocolatey” PAYDAY, but it’s not as good as PAYDAY. You don’t get that top hit of salt on your way through the peanuts to the sugar-goop inside.

Chocolately Payday. Disappointing.

We used one of those chopper things to get the various candies into a form that would allow for smushing onto the graham crackers.

Chopped-up candy ready for melting, which enhances smushing

Campfire Smores M&M’s set into melted Hershey’s mini-bars

The smushing process

Completed sandwiches. How’s your A1C? Scary!

We think these came out pretty nicely, I mean, they’re made out of candy! The graham crackers make ‘em kinda dry, though, so we are going back to the grocery store for vanilla ice cream to slather inside.

If you decide to prepare and enjoy something resembling these sandwiches, kindly send a picture to us at indignity@indignity.net.

PREVIOUSLY in CANDY THAT’S TOO GOOD FOR TRICK-OR-TREATERS SANDWICH:

ALSO as a continuing Public Service we would like to remind you about SNACK SIZE PAYDAY.

SANDWICH RECIPES DEP’T.

WE PRESENT INSTRUCTIONS for the assembly of select sandwiches from Tried and Tested Recipes; A Collection of the Favorite and Choicest Recipes Used and Contributed by Ida Mckinley Tent No. 21, National Alliance, Daughters of Union Veterans of the Civil War. Dept. of Illinois, published in 1921. This book is in the Public Domain and available at archive.org for the delectation of all.

COMBINATION SANDWICH

Butter thinly two slices of white bread. Fill sandwich with the following in layers: Lettuce leaf, salad dressing, thin slices of tomato, chopped celery, a little minced green sweet pepper. Cover with bread and cut across. A tempting dish for luncheon, healthful and delicious.

SANDWICHES TO BE SERVED WITH SALAD

Peanut butter.

Sliced ham and mustard.

Sliced beef and dill pickle.

Cubed cucumbers and radishes moistened with salad dressing.

Chopped olives and celery and salad dressing.

—M. A. Deubler.

CREAM CHEESE AND NUT SANDWICH

Chop fine 1 cup English walnuts and mix with cottage cheese moistened with sweet cream. Salt to taste and spread generously between slices of whole wheat bread.

—Constance Totten.

If you decide to prepare and attempt to enjoy a sandwich inspired by this offering, kindly send a picture to us at indignity@indignity.net.

MARKETING DEP'T.

