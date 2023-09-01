SCHEDULING DEP’T.

THIS IS THE final SUMMER FRIDAY of 2023. INDIGNITY has every intention to be back to its full schedule on Tuesday, after observing the Labor Day holiday.

BRAIN ITCH DEP’T.

Remix of photo from toasterb , CC BY-SA 3.0 via Wikipedia

THE IMAGE OF this jersey came to me in a dream while I was very sick. Publication of this image in no way implies any endorsement of the content of the image.

WEATHER REVIEWS

New York City, August 31, 2023

★★★★★ The first morning air through the window was clean and restorative, and it stayed that way. The sound of the breeze rushing through still-thick green leaves held its own against the sirens and construction noise and a yelping dog. Midday's sky was cloudless, with only a faint high haze on the blue. The cat went rigid with avidity at the sight of a mourning dove daring to venture, all ruffled up, to the arm of the more inward chair on the balcony. It was dry enough to wash and hang up the shorts; it was cool enough to think about not wearing shorts. The teen came home from hanging out with friends, in jeans and a t-shirt, declaring he wished he'd been more warmly dressed. Here and there some dogwood fruits were turning red.

EASY LISTENING DEP’T.

SANDWICH RECIPES DEP’T.

WE PRESENT INSTRUCTIONS for the assembly of select sandwiches from Handy Household Hints and Recipes, compiled by Mattie Lee Wehrley. Published in 1916, this book is in the Public Domain and available at archive.org for the delectation of all.

Toasted Cheese on Bread. (My own recipe.)

Butter thin slices of bread and lay on top of each a thin slice of New York cream cheese and toast in oven.

Cracker Sandwich.

Take a saltine cracker and spread snappy cheese and put stuffed olive on top.

Garden Sandwiches

Chop tomatoes and cucumbers in chopper; add enough Philadelphia cream cheese to make a paste and put between thin slices of white bread.

If you decide to prepare and attempt to enjoy a sandwich inspired by this offering, kindly send a picture to us at indignity@indignity.net.

MARKETING DEP'T.

19 FOLKTALES collects a series of timeless tales of canny animals, foolish people, monsters, magic, ambition, adventure, glory, failure, inexorable death, and ripe fruits and vegetables. Written by Tom Scocca and richly illustrated by Jim Cooke, these fables stand at the crossroads of wisdom and absurdity.

HMM WEEKLY MINI-ZINE, Subject: GAME SHOW, Joe MacLeod’s account of his Total Experience of a Journey Into Television, expanded from the original published account found here at Hmm Daily. The special MINI ZINE features other viewpoints related to an appearance on, at, and inside the teevee game show Who Wants to Be A Millionaire. Your $20 plus shipping and tax helps fund The Brick House collective, a Publishing Concern featuring a globally diverse set of publishers doing their own thing, with interesting items and publications available for purchase at SHOPULA.

