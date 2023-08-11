RECAP DEP’T.

A Week of Indignity

Monday: Let's play "spot the bigot," with Matt Yglesias

Tuesday: Putting the “O” in “Omerta”

Wednesday: Lost & Found in America

Thursday: MR WRONG: Touching the Face of God

Thank you for reading INDIGNITY! Please sign up for a paid subscription to support our work, or if you are already helping us, consider giving someone the gift of INDIGNITY!

Donate Subscriptions

WEATHER REVIEWS

New York City, August 10, 2023

★ Morning arrived with a half-measure of daylight, leaving the sense that nothing had properly begun. After a long, dull prelude, an open umbrella appeared in a passerby's hand a little after 1, and the rain began making its way through the gaps in the tree canopies to spot the sidewalk. That shower passed, leaving things less than saturated, and then another arrived in earnest. Now a figure standing outside under an umbrella had darker blue creeping up the calves of their blue capri pants. When the downpour was over, a nearly invisible rain kept going, just heavy enough to be impossible to ignore.

VISUAL CONSCIOUSNESS DEP’T.

Stewart’s in Schroon Lake, NY

More consciousness at Instagram.

EASY LISTENING DEP’T.

SANDWICH RECIPES DEP’T.

WE PRESENT INSTRUCTIONS for the assembly of select sandwiches from "Dame Curtsey's" Book of Recipes, by Ellye Howell Glover, Author of “Dame Curtsey’s” Book of Novel Entertainments, etc. Published in 1909, this book is in the Public Domain and available at archive.org for the delectation of all.

Cocoanut Sandwiches

GRATE one cocoanut, which ought to yield about two cupfuls of fine white shreds. Add half a cupful of chopped walnut meats, two teaspoonfuls of lemon juice, a quarter of a cupful of sugar, and one-third cupful of cream. Mix well and spread between folds of buttered white bread.

Nut and Fig Sandwiches

ONE-HALF pound of figs, wash, chop fine, and boil in a little water. When cold mix with nut meats finely chopped. Spread on white bread.

Irish Sandwiches

BANANAS sliced thin, dipped in maraschino, rum, or lemon juice. Place between thin buttered slices of white bread. To be served with tea.

If you decide to prepare and attempt to enjoy a sandwich inspired by this offering, kindly send a picture to us at indignity@indignity.net.

MARKETING DEP'T.

19 FOLKTALES collects a series of timeless tales of canny animals, foolish people, monsters, magic, ambition, adventure, glory, failure, inexorable death, and ripe fruits and vegetables. Written by Tom Scocca and richly illustrated by Jim Cooke, these fables stand at the crossroads of wisdom and absurdity.

PURCHASE "19 FOLKTALES" TODAY!

HMM WEEKLY MINI-ZINE, Subject: GAME SHOW, Joe MacLeod’s account of his Total Experience of a Journey Into Television, expanded from the original published account found here at Hmm Daily. The special MINI ZINE features other viewpoints related to an appearance on, at, and inside the teevee game show Who Wants to Be A Millionaire. Your $20 plus shipping and tax helps fund The Brick House collective, a Publishing Concern featuring a globally diverse set of publishers doing their own thing, with interesting items and publications available for purchase at SHOPULA.

GET THE MINI-ZINE NOW!

Thanks for reading INDIGNITY, a general-interest publication for a discerning and self-selected audience. We depend on your support!