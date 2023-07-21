WEATHER REVIEWS

New York City, July 20, 2023

★★★★ Out on the balcony, the sun was sharp, the soil in the pots was dry again, and the drone of air conditioners was general, from near and far. Clouds and breeze did the proper work to keep the exact degree of heat and brightness in play—moderate and trustworthy enough for reading on a bench in the Park. A starling walked by with a swiveling gait, bronze gleaming in its feathers. Robins sang back and forth. Gray closed over the sky above the Pool for a while, then the sun returned and the breeze freshened. Grass lit up from the western side; a chipmunk waved its tail like a flag and scurried along. The walk to pick up takeout was so pleasant as to raise regrets about not just dining in the street sheds.

VISUAL CONSCIOUSNESS DEP’T.

Canned Meat at the Dollar General

More consciousness at Instagram.

EASY LISTENING DEP’T.

SANDWICH RECIPES DEP’T.

WE PRESENT INSTRUCTIONS for the assembly of select sandwiches from "Dame Curtsey's" Book of Recipes, by Ellye Howell Glover, Author of “Dame Curtsey’s” Book of Novel Entertainments, etc. Published in 1909, this book is in the Public Domain and available at archive.org for the delectation of all.

French Sandwiches No. 1

CHOP one cupful of white meat of chicken, three olives, one gherkin, and one tablespoonful of capers; add to this half a pint of mayonnaise dressing; thin with a tablespoonful of tarragon vinegar. Spread on thin slices of bread, roll, and tie.

French Sandwiches No. 2

MIX equal parts of tongue and ham to a paste with butter, season with onion juice mixed with lemon juice. Spread between thin slices of white bread, laying a few watercress leaves between before pressing the slices together.

If you decide to prepare and attempt to enjoy a sandwich inspired by this offering, kindly send a picture to us at indignity@indignity.net.

MARKETING DEP'T.

19 FOLKTALES collects a series of timeless tales of canny animals, foolish people, monsters, magic, ambition, adventure, glory, failure, inexorable death, and ripe fruits and vegetables. Written by Tom Scocca and richly illustrated by Jim Cooke, these fables stand at the crossroads of wisdom and absurdity.

HMM WEEKLY MINI-ZINE, Subject: GAME SHOW, Joe MacLeod’s account of his Total Experience of a Journey Into Television, expanded from the original published account found here at Hmm Daily. The special MINI ZINE features other viewpoints related to an appearance on, at, and inside the teevee game show Who Wants to Be A Millionaire. The host Joe taped his appearance with got cancelled, who knew? Your $20 plus shipping and tax helps fund The Brick House collective, a Publishing Concern featuring a globally diverse set of publishers doing their own thing, with interesting items and publications available for purchase at SHOPULA. This all goes to help the Brick House collective continue to be an independent alliance and not depend on Advertisers or annoying Billionaires. Thank you.

