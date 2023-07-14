VISUAL CONSCIOUSNESS DEP’T.

A Visit to Speedy Liquors in Parkville, MD

WEATHER REVIEWS

New York City, July 13, 2023

★★ It was already getting hot in the stairwell a little after 9. A humid breeze pushed its way up the edge of the Park. The afternoon was like a convection oven; leaves and litter scraped along the bike lane on Columbus Avenue, pushed by the hot gusts. A winged seed spun smoothly down to the sidewalk. Mysterious droplets arrived on the breeze from some unidentifiable location. A cloud blocking the sun just made the sun that much nastier when it returned.

EASY LISTENING DEP’T.

SANDWICH RECIPES DEP’T.

WE PRESENT INSTRUCTIONS for the assembly of select sandwiches from "Dame Curtsey's" Book of Recipes, by Ellye Howell Glover, Author of “Dame Curtsey’s” Book of Novel Entertainments, etc. Published in 1909, this book is in the Public Domain and available at archive.org for the delectation of all.

Water Cress and Egg Salad

MIX together sifted yolk of egg, finely chopped white of egg, cress leaves, and mayonnaise dressing. Spread this mixture upon the bread, press two similar shaped pieces together, and serve around a bunch of cress. Garnish with hard-boiled eggs cut in quarters.

Caviare Sandwiches

TAKE a small box of Russian caviare, turn it into a shallow dish, and beat into it, alternately, a little at a time, lemon juice and olive oil, stirring until you have a thick white paste. Spread thickly upon bread, and scatter over the top finely grated hard-boiled eggs.

MARKETING DEP'T.

