WEATHER REVIEWS

New York City, December 5, 2023

★★ Once again, the cloud cover was nothing too impressive to look at—weak enough for a few glimpses of blue to show through—but it was more than a match for the puny sun. The dogwood was stripped bare save for a few individual leaves, some caught in the forks of the curving bare twigs rather than genuinely holding on. One or two weren't even dogwood leaves. The cross-ventilation in the apartment got unpleasantly chilly. A few luminous ripples showed in the clouds, not bright or attractive enough to be worth staying outside to look at.

Goldberg’s Liquors, Ritchie Highway, Baltimore

WE PRESENT INSTRUCTIONS for the assembly of select sandwiches from The Modern Cook Book and Household Recipes, revised and edited By Lily Haxworth Wallace, Lecturer on Foods, Contributor to the "National Food Magazine," Etc., Published in 1912. This book is in the Public Domain and available at archive.org for the delectation of all.

Chicken Sandwiches

Cut thin slices of white bread slightly buttered, and spread with thin slices of the breast of cold chicken; sprinkle lightly with salt and pepper, cover the chicken with mayonnaise or any other thick, salad dressing, then with another slice of bread. Press lightly together and cut in two across the slice.

Egg Sandwiches

Chop 2 whites of hard-boiled eggs very fine. Put the yolks through a strainer or mash thoroughly with a silver fork. Mix well, season with salt and pepper, moisten with a little mayonnaise or cream salad dressing. Spread on buttered slices of white or entire-wheat bread, cover, and press lightly together.

Or slice the whites of the eggs very thin, lay them on the buttered bread, and cover with the seasoned yolks and dressing, then with a crisp lettuce leaf, and finish with a top slice of bread.

Russian Sandwiches

Spread saltine crackers or zepherettes with rich cream cheese, add chopped olives mixed with mayonnaise. Cover with one of the crackers and press together.

The cheese and olives are also delicious as a filling with slices of entire wheat or Boston brown bread.

If you decide to prepare and attempt to enjoy a sandwich inspired by this offering, be sure to send a picture to indignity@indignity.net.

