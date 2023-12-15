COLUMN DEP’T.

Steve-O’s A Hard Kick In The Nut s book cover, and some guy I would never guess was Hunter Biden in the Washington Post.

MR WRONG: The Presidential Problem Child Leaves His Chin Exposed

I NEVER EVEN heard the word “failson” before 2021, I think. The old gag was Large Adult Son, for anybody with a famous son who fucked up. When you stop and think about it, dang, it’s like we’re surrounded by ‘em!

Lately it’s this Hunter Biden fellow, Joe Biden’s son. Dude is a giant teenager, and he’s hip-deep in the jackpot, reaping the whirlwind and stuff. I’m not really familiar with his case, because I am The Public, so I never gave a shit about this guy, except for his brother died, which was sad, and more sad for his father, who has had a not-inconsiderable portion of tragedy in his life. Just by whatever has osmosed into my brain from everywhere and anywhere, it looks like he was cashing in on his dad’s rep and getting some cashflow, and meanwhile he has some Personal Health issues with Substances, and has exercised a lotta poor judgment, and somebody got some pictures of him doing stuff, and now he’s in trouble, behind his Taxes, all kindsa shit, I think he caught a gun charge, dude’s a mess, and he’s super-useful for the anti-Democrat people who want to keep Joe Biden from making President of The United States of America, again.

I think I would be a good Lawyer, because I can run my mouth almost without thinking and I am a Zealous Advocate for things. Many times you see Public Figures playing their cards incorrectly, jurisprudence-wise, and Hunter Biden is veering badly right now, so I have some advice for this dope.

My fave show Closing Arguments on Court TV

I watch a lotta Court TV, and sometimes they have analysts who come on during a big trial and they break it down like you see all the time on Football games. Nobody’s really rooting too hard for a team, they’re just going deep into the strategy and tactics, and speculating on who will win why.

I forget where I saw this picture here that we’re using up top in today’s Mr. Wrong column, setting it next to Steve-O from Jackass, it is a, for me, deeply disturbing picture of Hunter Biden, and I have been seeing pictures of Hunter Biden on my internet for a while now. It’s never anything I stop and look at, they’re just there, and it’s been all kinds of pictures.

They are in my brain almost subliminally! Pictures that mighta been candid shots or phone shots, and now Hunter Biden looks really different, and to some huckleberry legal advisor they probably think he looks good, but he does not! He’s all cleaned up! He looks like a Washington D.C. slickee boy combinated with Steve-O from Jackass! Ack! I have been entertained and repulsed by the antics of Steve-O for years, and he has had his own struggles, but you don’t wanna go into court looking like Cleaned-up Lobbyist Steve-O!