You could have this many free months of INDIGNITY

GOOD MORNING! Thank you for reading INDIGNITY—we can keep writing it because you keep reading and supporting it with your paid subscriptions.

If you enjoy INDIGNITY, consider inviting friends to join you and to subscribe!

How to participate

1. Share INDIGNITY. When you use the referral link below, or the “Share” button on any post, you'll get credit for any new subscribers who’ve followed the link. Simply send the link in a text or email, or share it on social media with friends.

Refer a friend

2. Earn benefits. When more friends use your referral link to subscribe (free or paid), you’ll receive special benefits.

For 2 referrals , you’ll get a one-month complimentary subscription

For 5 referrals , you’ll get a three-month complimentary subscription

For 9 referrals, you’ll get a six-month complimentary subscription

Visit the leaderboard

To learn more, check out Substack’s FAQ.

Thank you for expanding the circle of INDIGNITY readers! We are almost always happy to meet more of you!