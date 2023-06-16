THOUGHT DEP’T.

WEATHER REVIEWS

New York City, June 15, 2023

★★★★ It was hard to decide if there was an overlay of warmth on a cool morning or of coolness on a warm one. A woman kept popping her head through the sunroof of an SUV on Central Park West, grinning and calling out. Midday into afternoon was grayer and a bit cooler, but then downtown in midafternoon was bright again. People were stripped down more than was strictly necessary for the temperature. A high haze may have been the first of the returning wildfire smoke. The play-by-play PA from the Cage—"the world-famous Cage"—carried down West 3rd Street. A big man for the home team missed a contested layup, got his own offensive rebound, and laid it in.

EASY LISTENING DEP’T.

SANDWICH RECIPES DEP’T.

WE PRESENT INSTRUCTIONS for the assembly of select sandwiches from Nine Hundred Successful Recipes, by Lulu Thompson Silvernail, Domestic Science Teacher for The Southwestern Milling Company, Inc. Published in 1923, this book is in the Public Domain and available at archive.org for the delectation of all.

SUGGESTIONS ON SANDWICH MAKING.

Sandwiches properly made should have the crust removed. Round loaves of bread, which have been baked in covered pans, make dainty sandwiches, especially where the crust has not been baked hard. We must not forget the old-fashioned bun sandwiches. There is no sandwich which pleases the child more than this kind. Many of the older class prefer such. Buns do not dry out like sliced bread, hence there is still a demand for such sandwiches.

Fresh bread should not be used in sandwich making. It should be at least one day old.

Much time may be saved, as well as butter, by first creaming butter before spreading on bread.

When very thin slices of bread are to be used, it is a very good plan to butter the end of loaf each time, then slice with a saw knife. Meat run through a grinder makes the sandwich easier to eat, but if plain meat is to be placed between slices of bread it should always be cut crosswise of the grain.

MINCED SANDWICHES.

1 cup salmon

1 cup chopped ham

1 medium sized cucumber

1 small tomato

2 hard cooked eggs

1 onion, size of walnut

1/2 teaspoon salt

Dash of cayenne pepper

Dash of black pepper

2 tablespoons olive oil or melted butter

Have all ingredients chopped and mixed together. Spread on buttered bread with lettuce leaf between. The mixture is rich. A very little butter is needed on the bread.

