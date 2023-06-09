WEATHER REVIEWS

New York City to Aberdeen, Maryland, June 8, 2023

★ A man walking a dog had a mask on, but there was blue in the sky again. The light still had too many colors scattered in it and the haze met the eye in all directions. Roosting birds had spattered the windshield of a car with a MAGA hat on the dash and a parking boot on the rear outer wheel. Even looking out of the rental car garage, into the width of a single cross street, the haze was noticeable. An unmasked nose could still detect the burning odor. Hawks and vultures were aloft over the Turnpike, indifferent to the limits on what the hawks could see or the vultures could smell. Shapes of cumulus clouds were partly visible through the murky air, like the unicorns penned in the surf by the Red Bull. Would the clouds have been roaming free on clear blue otherwise? Mile after mile the smoke got thicker and uglier. Down among the trees in Maryland, some tinted sunlight tried to break through. The day still ended even earlier than usual.

VISUAL CONSCIOUSNESS DEP’T.

An All-Inclusive Vacation

EASY LISTENING DEP’T.

SANDWICH RECIPES DEP’T.

WE PRESENT INSTRUCTIONS for the assembly of a sandwich from One Thousand Favorite Recipes, by Seattle, Washington’s Congregation Temple de Hirsch, Ladies' Auxiliary, compiled by Mrs. Sigismund Aronson and Mrs. William Gottstein, published in 1908, found in the public domain and available at archive.org for the delectation of all.

CLUB SANDWICH. Toast thin slices of bread and butter lightly. Spread one piece with thin slice of ham fried well; spread the other with a thin slice of the white meat of turkey or chicken; place over this a crisp lettuce leaf and spread with mayonnaise. Put both slices of toast together, and garnish with slices of tomato and small pickles. —MRS. S. ARONSON.

MARKETING DEP'T.

PURCHASE "19 FOLKTALES" TODAY!

