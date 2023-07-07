VISUAL CONSCIOUSNESS DEP’T.

A Visit to Phantom Fireworks in Shrewsbury, PA

WEATHER REVIEWS

New York City, July 6, 2023

★★★ Daylight filtered through the empty air conditioner grill onto the rust and crud where the broken unit had been, before the new one slid into place. The newly enhanced BTU output pushed the chill all the way to the rear of the apartment. The sight of the clear blue sky made it seem as if things could be nice out, but in fact the light blinded the eyes and the thick air stifled the nose. Ants seethed around the edges of something unidentifiable squashed into the sidewalk. A gust of breeze sent plane tree bark clattering down through the leaves and branches, off the top of a parked Audi, and onto the sidewalk. The shadows of a flock of pigeons swept across the face of a walkup building.

EASY LISTENING DEP’T.

SANDWICH RECIPES DEP’T.

WE PRESENT INSTRUCTIONS for the assembly of select sandwiches from Nine Hundred Successful Recipes, by Lulu Thompson Silvernail, Domestic Science Teacher for The Southwestern Milling Company, Inc. Published in 1923, this book is in the Public Domain and available at archive.org for the delectation of all.

CLUB SANDWICH.

Have in readiness the following articles, since a club sandwich must be made as quickly as possible in order to have the toast still warm when served.

Medium thin slices of bread with edges trimmed

Slice cold chicken, white meat only

Thin slices of tomatoes that are not too ripe

Lettuce leaves

Riped or stuffed olives

Olive oil mayonnaise dressing

Thin slices of bacon

Toast the bread to a light brown. Lay one slice of bread down and spread a leaf of lettuce on first, then lay a full layer of chicken. Over this spread a little mayonnaise, 2 thin slices of tomato, and 2 slices of bacon. Place another piece of toast over this, and on top of second piece of toast place lettuce, chicken, mayonnaise, bacon, and tomato as on first layer. Now place another layer of toast over this. This makes 2 fillings and 3 layers of toast. With a sharp knife cut the bread from corner to corner, making a three-cornered sandwich. Place two of these on a plate and stick toothpicks through the sandwiches at both ends, fastening an olive on the top of each pick. Two tender shoots of celery should be placed on the plate also.

If you decide to prepare and attempt to enjoy a sandwich inspired by this offering, kindly send a picture to us at indignity@indignity.net.

MARKETING DEP'T.

19 FOLKTALES collects a series of timeless tales of canny animals, foolish people, monsters, magic, ambition, adventure, glory, failure, inexorable death, and ripe fruits and vegetables. Written by Tom Scocca and richly illustrated by Jim Cooke, these fables stand at the crossroads of wisdom and absurdity.

PURCHASE "19 FOLKTALES" TODAY!

HMM WEEKLY MINI-ZINE, Subject: GAME SHOW, Joe MacLeod’s account of the Total Experience of a Journey Into Television, expanded from the original published account found here at HMM DAILY. The special MINI ZINE features other viewpoints related to an appearance on, at, and inside the teevee game show Who Wants to Be A Millionaire. Your $20 plus shipping and tax helps fund The Brick House collective, a Publishing Concern featuring a globally diverse set of publishers who do their own thing, and also have interesting items and publications on offer. This all goes to help the Brick House collective continue to be an independent alliance and not depend on Advertisers or a Billionaire who wants to be a Trillionaire. Thank you.

BUY THE MIINI-ZINE!

