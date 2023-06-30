WEATHER REVIEWS

New York City, June 29, 2023

★★★ What seemed like moments of gathering gloom were just one big, healthy cloud or another temporarily drifting into the way of the sun. Canadian smoke added more and more white to the blue of the sky, and a scrim of white haze overlaid Billionaires' Row. It was warm but not dauntingly so. Down on 67th Street, the sleek mirrored apartment tower looked dusty. There was still no smoke smell, but the translucence hanging in the street kept getting thicker.

VISUAL CONSCIOUSNESS DEP’T.

Camp

EASY LISTENING DEP’T.

SANDWICH RECIPES DEP’T.

WE PRESENT INSTRUCTIONS for the assembly of select sandwiches from Nine Hundred Successful Recipes, by Lulu Thompson Silvernail, Domestic Science Teacher for The Southwestern Milling Company, Inc. Published in 1923, this book is in the Public Domain and available at archive.org for the delectation of all.

RAISIN NUT SANDWICHES.

1 1/2 cups raisins

1 cup nut meats

1/8 teaspoon salt

2 tablespoons thick cream

Run raisins and nuts through food chopper. Mix salt and cream with mixture and spread between thin slices of bread.

FRUIT AND NUT SANDWICHES.

1 cup seeded raisins

1 cup dates

1/2 cup pecans

1 egg

2 tablespoons sugar

Juice of 1 lemon

Run raisins, dates, and pecans through food chopper. Beat egg light and mix well with this chopped mixture. Next add sugar and lemon juice. Spread between buttered slices of bread.

NUT, CHEESE AND PICKLE SANDWICHES.

1/2 cup almonds

1 cup cheese

6 sweet pickles

Blanch almonds and chop. Mix cheese and almonds and rub into a paste. Run sweet pickles through grinder, or chop as fine as possible, and mix with almonds and cheese. Spread on thin slices of bread.

If you decide to prepare and attempt to enjoy a sandwich inspired by this offering, kindly send a picture to us at indignity@indignity.net.

