Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., conducts a news conference after the Republican Senate luncheon in Russell Building on Tuesday, February 15, 2022. Also appearing from left are Sens. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., John Thune, R-S.D., and Rick Scott, R-Fla. (Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

The Political Press Has Nowhere to Stand

LAST WEEK, THE political journalist Matt Bai declared to the readers of his Washington Post column that he was "utterly repulsed from the mainstream of both parties." The Republican Party, he wrote, "would, if left to its own devices, destroy the foundation of the republic." Nevertheless, by Bai's account, the foundations of the republic apparently may have to go, because the Democrats are unfortunately "in thrall" to a "misguided cultural revolution."

Technically, what Bai wrote was that "the left" was in thrall to this revolution—because, of course, the Democratic Party proper elected the mainstream politician Joe Biden president, and put its legislative majorities in the hands of the mainstream politicians Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer, and has spent its 13 months in power pursuing nothing even that even vaguely resembles a cultural revolution.